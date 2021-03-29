How raising goats brought the divides in our culture over eating meat into sharp relief.
From our Animals issue – for a limited time:
Sign up for The Inkwell today and get the Animals issue AND our new issue, Pandemic!
Political satire, journalism and non-fiction on what is going down in the world. All in comics form, the best medium.
How raising goats brought the divides in our culture over eating meat into sharp relief.
From our Animals issue – for a limited time:
Sign up for The Inkwell today and get the Animals issue AND our new issue, Pandemic!