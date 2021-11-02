Stock up your comic or bookstore with current and back issues of The Nib magazine along with our book Greetings from the Wasteland. We offer retailers a 60% discount plus the cost of shipping. Email retailers [at] thenib [dot] com with information on your store and we will send you a link to our retailer portal and a discount code.

We are currently only shipping to the United States, Canada, and Australia. If you are trying to order from outside these countries, please ask and we will try to make arrangements.