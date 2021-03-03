“Police Brutality?…Not Me!” by Sam Milai was first published in the Pittsburgh Courier on January 20, 1968. It is reproduced here with the assistance of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum.
Political satire, journalism and non-fiction on what is going down in the world. All in comics form, the best medium.
“Police Brutality?…Not Me!” by Sam Milai was first published in the Pittsburgh Courier on January 20, 1968. It is reproduced here with the assistance of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum.