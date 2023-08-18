Each issue of The Nib Magazine, we ask four cartoonists a question. For this final edition of the Response in the FUTURE issue, we asked: What future did you wish had happened… but didn’t?
Featured in Lists: From the Future Issue
Political satire, journalism and non-fiction on what is going down in the world. All in comics form, the best medium.
