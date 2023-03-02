How Black communities fought against surveillance. Produced in collaboration with EFF.

Founded in 1990, the Electronic Frontier Foundation‘s mission is to ensure that technology supports freedom, justice, and innovation for all people of the world.

1. Authors: Florida State College at Jacksonville and Scott Matthews. African American History and Culture. Pressbooks, https://fscj.pressbooks.pub/africanamericanhistory/#main.

2. Scott, Julius S. The Common Wind: Afro-American Currents in the Age of the Haitian Revolution. Verso Books, 2018.

3. Dunn, Richard S. (2014). A Tale of Two Plantations: Slave Life and Labor in Jamaica and Virginia. Harvard University Press. pp. 333–337

4. When I Die I Shall Return to My Own Land: The New York Slave Revolt of 1712. Westholme Publishing./Dunn, Richard S. (2014). A Tale of Two Plantations: Slave Life and Labor in Jamaica and Virginia. Harvard University Press. pp. 333–337

5. “FBI Records: The Vault — COINTELPRO Black Extremist Part 07 of 23.” FBI Vault, https://vault.fbi.gov/cointel-pro/cointel-pro-black-extremists/cointelpro-black-extremists-part-07-of/view.