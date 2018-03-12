Sleeping Isn’t a Crime

How we’ve criminalized a basic human need in order to target the poor, vulnerable, and homeless
Posted Yesterday
Rise and Shine.
The World is Doomed.
Posted Yesterday
The pros and cons of total nuclear apocalypse. Plus: gunning for delicious office snacks!
Posted March 12th, 2018Read more
Posted August 28th, 2017Read more
Posted July 4th, 2017Read more
Re: Five cartoonists on the worst jobs they’ve ever had
Posted Yesterday
Illustrated by Nomi Kane. Sign up for The Nib newsletter below and get your letters illustrated.
Posted April 6th, 2018
Posted April 6th, 2018
From Olivia Walch
Posted April 6th, 2018