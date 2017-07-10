Socialism: As American As Apple Pie

After a long exile, Socialism is re-entering the mainstream
Posted Yesterday
Rise and Shine.
The World is Doomed.
Posted TodayRead More
Posted TodayRead More
From COINTELPRO and Martin Luther King, Jr to the NSA’s surveillance program, the US Government has been keeping a close watch on the American Left for a long time.
Posted July 10th, 2017
Next year, it enters its fourth decade
Posted June 30th, 2017
Posted May 3rd, 2017
Posted April 17th, 2017
How a nearly invisible cabal of tech industry leaders controls what you can and can’t type 🤔
Posted March 29th, 2017